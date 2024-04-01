Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.29.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $182.46 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $183.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Universal Health Services by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $74,152,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

