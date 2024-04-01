Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

UVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $375.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,267,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

