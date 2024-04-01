UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.64 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00008838 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $2.34 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00146846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,789,591 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,791,485.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.07389611 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,237,199.82 traded over the last 24 hours."

