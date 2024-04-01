UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Tops $5.63 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $6.08 or 0.00008722 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.63 billion and $3.30 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00141623 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,784,759 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,791,485.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.07389611 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,237,199.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

