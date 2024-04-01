Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 4.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 752,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,122,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.