USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

USDP stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About USD Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in USD Partners by 145.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in USD Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.