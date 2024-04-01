USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USDP stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.35.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
