USDB 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.64 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. USDB has a total market capitalization of $190.97 million and $24.64 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDB has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One USDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 1.014172 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $24,536,892.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

