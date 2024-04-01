Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $18.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE UTZ opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently -74.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Utz Brands by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

