VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 848,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,018,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGY

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $746.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 138,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 491.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.