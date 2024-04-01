VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.87. 12,633,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,282,398. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

