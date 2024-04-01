VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Position Increased by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. 567,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,917. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

