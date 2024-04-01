Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.72 and a 200-day moving average of $189.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.