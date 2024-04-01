Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,477.9% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 113,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 109,523 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,122,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 93,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.53. 970,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,392. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

