Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.68. The company had a trading volume of 401,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,694. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

