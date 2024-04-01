Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $181.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average of $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

