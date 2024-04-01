Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIG stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.47. The company had a trading volume of 496,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

