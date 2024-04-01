Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,856 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.48. 1,832,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

