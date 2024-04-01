Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Trimmed by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,771,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $84,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.93. 6,147,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,046,671. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

