Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Holdings Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1,027.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 1.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $39,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 217,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,124. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

