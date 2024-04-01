Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.62. The company had a trading volume of 160,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

