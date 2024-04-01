Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 9.0% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,183,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.73. 390,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,670. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

