Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,183,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $155.07. The stock had a trading volume of 118,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,182. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

