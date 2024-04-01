Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.13. 3,150,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,586. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

