Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Lowered by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 548,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

