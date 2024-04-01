Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 207.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.63. 769,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day moving average is $202.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

