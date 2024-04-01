Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.63. 68,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

