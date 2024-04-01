Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Legacy Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,875. The company has a market capitalization of $383.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.