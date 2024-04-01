Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $480.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.