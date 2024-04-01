Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.29. 3,578,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

