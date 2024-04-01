Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.51

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 443577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after buying an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $964,597,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

