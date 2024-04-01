Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.51

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 443577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.