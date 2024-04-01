Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 5th Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $260.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.