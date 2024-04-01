Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTV stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.22. 2,373,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

