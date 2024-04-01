Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTV stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.23. 717,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,822. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

