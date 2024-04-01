Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Ventas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

VTR stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $43.13. 285,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -395.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.