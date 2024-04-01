Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.
VERA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,471,009 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,598. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.
