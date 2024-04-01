Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 1,988 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 260,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,805. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.