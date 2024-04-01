Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 843 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 343,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,239. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

