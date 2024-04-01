Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $337.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,665. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.79. The company has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

