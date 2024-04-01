Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

NOW traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $760.77. 139,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

