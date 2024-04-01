Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

