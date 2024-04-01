Veracity Capital LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $23.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,348.86. The company had a trading volume of 471,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,252. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,277.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,069.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $625.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

