Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LLY traded down $17.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $760.04. The company had a trading volume of 952,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,212. The company has a market capitalization of $722.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $342.30 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $737.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

