Veracity Capital LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,086. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

