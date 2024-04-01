Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

