Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.0 %

ZS traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.73. The stock had a trading volume of 251,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.69 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

