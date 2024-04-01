Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.66. 127,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $313.47 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.