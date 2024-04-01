Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 9,955 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 571.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $91.37. 445,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

