Veracity Capital LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $502.40. The stock had a trading volume of 398,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $567.63 and its 200 day moving average is $570.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.