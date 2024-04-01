Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 0.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,836. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $163.09. The stock had a trading volume of 410,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average is $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

