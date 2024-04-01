Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,175,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.41. 523,907 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.